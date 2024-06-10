CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

