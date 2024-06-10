Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Down 5.9%

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 46,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNAC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

