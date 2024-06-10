Casper 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.76 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $310.24 million and $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,669,598,615 coins and its circulating supply is 12,074,886,945 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,667,940,788 with 12,073,306,937 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02608638 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,650,632.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

