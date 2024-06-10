Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $331.45 and last traded at $330.16. 404,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,539,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.94.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

