CEEK VR Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $38.45 million and $2.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,546.12 or 1.00012558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012337 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00092722 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04925766 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,920,985.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

