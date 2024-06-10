Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $35.95 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

