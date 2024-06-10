Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of CRL opened at $214.79 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,461,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

