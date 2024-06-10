Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 2.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. 529,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

