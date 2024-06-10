Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $206,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 533 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,812. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

