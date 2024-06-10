Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,093. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

