Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 23,782 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$67.06. 369,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,577. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$69.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
