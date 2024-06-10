Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 23,782 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$67.06. 369,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,577. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$69.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

