Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.26. 721,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.92.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.