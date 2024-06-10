Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $28,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 240,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,878 shares of company stock worth $5,412,719 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

