Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 6.8 %

Citizens Financial Services stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.04. 21,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

