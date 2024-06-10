Clayton Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU)

Clayton Partners LLC cut its stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,261 shares during the period. Spruce Power makes up about 1.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Spruce Power worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Spruce Power Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SPRU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,503. The company has a market cap of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.40.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.