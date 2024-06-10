Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

