Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
CVLY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
