Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RLTY stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

