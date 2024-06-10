Compound Achieves Market Cap of $436.55 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $52.23 or 0.00077193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $436.55 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011487 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 212% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,307 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,447.73250287 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.05879748 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $22,781,917.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

