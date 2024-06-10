CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.04

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €25.04 ($26.92) and last traded at €25.14 ($27.03), with a volume of 215035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.00 ($29.03).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

