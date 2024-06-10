Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.