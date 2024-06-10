CoStar Group’s (CSGP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

