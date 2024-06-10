Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $905.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $850.00 to $905.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $750.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $845.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $512.50 and a 52 week high of $850.38. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $274,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,161,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

