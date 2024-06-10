Craig Hallum Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $2.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE:PL opened at $2.02 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $587.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,159,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 230,627 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 443.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 782,568 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

