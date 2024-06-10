Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,145 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,948. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.68.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

