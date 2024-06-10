Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $129,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 74,756 shares during the period. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,643.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,986,000.

NOBL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,657 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

