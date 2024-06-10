Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $41.25 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 5.31% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $41,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHY. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The stock has a market cap of $787.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

