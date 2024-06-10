Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $54.06 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Five Below worth $54,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Five Below stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, reaching $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.18. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

