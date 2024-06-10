Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,626 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of DraftKings worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,658. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,450 shares of company stock worth $25,486,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.