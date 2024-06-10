Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $90,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 388,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,294. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

