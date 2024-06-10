Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $242.11. 2,768,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,895. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,870 shares of company stock valued at $177,970,848 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

