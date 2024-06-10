CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,349,408 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises approximately 0.3% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of CRH worth $185,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 53,404 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Candelo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $9,037,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $6,224,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.44. 5,722,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

