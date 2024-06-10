Critical Comparison: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Workhorse Group and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 724.63%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $1.74, indicating a potential upside of 56.53%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -1,005.23% -138.20% -88.52% Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81%

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $13.10 million 5.23 -$123.92 million ($0.54) -0.34 Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.99 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -2.28

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.