Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $8.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00046470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.