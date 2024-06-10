Crosslink Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crosslink Capital Inc. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 6.3% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $42,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $25.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.57. 15,558,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $384.98.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.