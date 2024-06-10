Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $112.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

