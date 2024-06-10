CTF Capital Management LP Takes $2.59 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. CRH accounts for 1.7% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,686. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.