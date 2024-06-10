Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3,588.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,590 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 208,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

