Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,128 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $216.16. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $148.74 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

