Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,402,358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,402,358 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $74,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 17,499,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,706,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

