Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Baxter International worth $47,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Baxter International by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.1 %

BAX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.81. 1,285,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

