CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

