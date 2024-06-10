Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $104,140.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $104,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.6 %

CYTK traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.16. 2,583,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

