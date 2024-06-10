Dale Laniuk Sells 85,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TVK traded up C$2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$76.86. 40,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,254. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.76 and a 52 week high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Featured Articles

