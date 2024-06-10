Dan L Duncan Foundation Has $46.38 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dan L Duncan Foundation cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 72.6% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 4,946,876 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.