Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up approximately 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,709,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.42. 541,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.