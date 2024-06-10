Dean Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,502,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,634,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 791,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,478,000 after acquiring an additional 122,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $89.96. 1,321,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,495. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

