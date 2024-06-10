Dean Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. CSG Systems International makes up approximately 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of CSG Systems International worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

