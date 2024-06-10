Dean Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG remained flat at $41.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 127,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,506. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

