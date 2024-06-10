Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,189,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.74. 269,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $162.35 and a 1 year high of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.35.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,252. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

