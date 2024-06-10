Dean Capital Management Sells 6,347 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.22% of Argan worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,904. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

